3 found with drugs, handguns near Asheville apartment complex charged

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said three people were arrested following an investigation into suspected criminal activity at an area apartment complex on Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers were patrolling Hillcrest Apartments to address community concerns over open air drug sales, they saw several people making drug transactions between vehicles.

While investigating, officers conducted a traffic stop and a short chase occurred.

Officers detained three people — Destiny Brianna Rogers, 21, of Asheville, Giles Joseph Oliver, 32, of Asheville and a juvenile.

According to the release, officers seized a Ruger LCP .380 handgun, a Sky .9mm handgun, 20.7 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of crack cocaine, Ecstasy and $544.

Rogers was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule VI, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oliver was charged with pre-trial release violation, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed gun.