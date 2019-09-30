LIVE: Body found in daycare parking lot in Taylors, sheriff’s office says

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a death investigation is underway after a person’s body was found shot in the parking lot of a daycare Monday morning.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the initial 911 call came in just after 10 a.m. regarding a fight that led to a person being shot at least once.

According to the release, once deputies arrived on-scene, they found a body in the parking lot of La Petite Academy, located at 4805 Old Spartanburg Road in Taylors.

Sheriff’s Office officials said their investigation is in the preliminary stages, but investigators do believe that this incident is isolated and not a random act of violence.

According to the release, deputies have shut down Old Spartanburg Road from Kembrell Road to 4807 Old Spartanburg, and officials said they anticipate that area being shut down for awhile as they continue to process the scene.

“Investigators are continuing to determine what led up to the shooting and working on identifying the person(s) responsible,” Lt. Ryan Flood said.

Officials with La Petite Academy in Taylors said students and employees are okay following the incident.

Greenville County Schools officials said that Mitchell Road Elementary, Brushy Creek Elementary School and Eastside High School confirmed that they are on lockout at this time.

Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said that the schools are operating normally inside the school buildings, but said the exterior doors remain locked. Students are also kept inside during the duration of the lockout.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.