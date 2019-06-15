3 hurt in crash involving ambulance in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Medshore ambulance in Anderson County, Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Middleton Road near Unity Church Road around 7:40am, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the ambulance was driving on the wrong side of the road trying to pass a pickup truck when the pickup truck attempted to make a left turn.

The driver of the pickup truck and both the driver and passenger in the ambulance were taken to AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson with injuries.

The driver of the ambulance, William Evans, was cited for Unlawful Passing, according to Highway Patrol.

According to Medshore CEO Greg Shore, the ambulance was responding to a call and the crew had recently come on duty.

Shore says both workers were treated at the hospital and released.