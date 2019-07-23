3 hurt in crash involving SCHP trooper in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were hurt in a crash involving a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper vehicle Tuesday morning in Anderson County.

The crash, involving a trooper vehicle and an SUV happened at around 9:40 a.m. on Highway 28 Bypass and VW Court.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, a trooper saw a vehicle make a traffic violation and started to pull the vehicle over to conduct a traffic stop.

Foster said while the trooper was turning from the median, their vehicle was hit by an SUV.

Three people inside the SUV were taken to nearby hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.