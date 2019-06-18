2 in custody following deputy chase in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies arrested two people suspected in a shoplifting, Tuesday afternoon following a chase.

7News crews at the scene said the chase ended at about 3 p.m. on John B White Sr. Boulevard near E. Crescent Road.

The chase began when deputies spotted a Honda Civic leaving a gas station at a high rate of speed near Hayne Street and Sibley Street in Spartanburg County.

The incident report says the chase lasted for around 18 minutes at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were identified as Timothy Scott Burt and Kenneth Camerin Nichols.

Kenneth Nichols (left) and Timothy Burt (From: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

According to the incident report, deputies found four racks of ribs which were shoplifted from the Indles store on Warren H Abernathy Highway.

Kenneth Nichols is charged with Reckless Driving, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Habitual Offender, and Shoplifting, according to the report and jail records.

Timothy Burt is charged with Shoplifting, according to jail records.

The report says several cases of beer were also found in the vehicle but investigators did not know where the beer had come from.

Both Burt and Nichols are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

(An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that three people were taken into custody.)