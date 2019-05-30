News

3 indicted on drug trafficking charges by SC grand jury

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:19 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:19 PM EDT

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - The South Carolina State Grand Jury indicted three people on charges related to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and fentanyl.

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Benjamin Jamal Johnson, a/k/a Slim, 31, of Batesburg; Shiv Balvant Tailor, 21, of Lexington; and Savannah Lynn Stroud, 20, of Lexington, were all charged with trafficking heroin 14-28 grams- conspiracy.

According to indictment, Johnson, Tailor and Stroud, "defendants conspired to deal counterfeit 'Roxies' consisting of a mixture containing heroin and other substances, including in some instances fentanyl".

Bond hearings for Johnson, Tailor and Stroud was scheduled for Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center