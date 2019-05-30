3 indicted on drug trafficking charges by SC grand jury

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - The South Carolina State Grand Jury indicted three people on charges related to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and fentanyl.

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Benjamin Jamal Johnson, a/k/a Slim, 31, of Batesburg; Shiv Balvant Tailor, 21, of Lexington; and Savannah Lynn Stroud, 20, of Lexington, were all charged with trafficking heroin 14-28 grams- conspiracy.

According to indictment, Johnson, Tailor and Stroud, "defendants conspired to deal counterfeit 'Roxies' consisting of a mixture containing heroin and other substances, including in some instances fentanyl".

Bond hearings for Johnson, Tailor and Stroud was scheduled for Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.