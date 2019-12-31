3 injured after ambulance, car crash on Union Highway in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Three people were taken to an area hospital following a crash Tuesday afternoon on Union Highway in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 1:20 p.m. on Union Highway at Horseshoe Fall Road.

Highway Patrol officials said a 2005 Kia was traveling south on Union Highway and an ambulance was traveling west on Horseshoe Falls Road.

According to SCHP, the ambulance entered the roadway and was hit by the Kia, which caused the ambulance to overturn.

The two people inside of the ambulance were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

SCHP said there were also two people inside the Kia, but only the passenger was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash is still under investigation at this time.

Two EMS associates suffered minor injuries and are expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday evening, according to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.