3 injured in 2 shootings in Asheville, police investigating

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Asheville Police Department officials said an investigation is underway into two shootings that injured three people.

According to police, the first shooting happened in the area of Buffalo Street in West Asheville.

Two people with non life-threatening gunshot wounds reportedly walked in to Mission Hospital.

The second shooting happened at Pisgah View Apartments early Friday morning, where a victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said both shootings are under further investigation.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.