News

3 injured in 2 shootings in Asheville, police investigating

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 09:39 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 09:39 AM EDT

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Asheville Police Department officials said an investigation is underway into two shootings that injured three people.

According to police, the first shooting happened in the area of Buffalo Street in West Asheville. 

Two people with non life-threatening gunshot wounds reportedly walked in to Mission Hospital.

The second shooting happened at Pisgah View Apartments early Friday morning, where a victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said both shootings are under further investigation.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center