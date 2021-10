ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were injured in a crash that happen on Highway 28 in Anderson County, according to SCHP.

There were four occupants in the vehicle when the driver collided with a telephone pole at 12:14 p.m. on Oct. 16.

SCHP said that two of the four occupants were children and were transported to Prisma Greenville by helicopter and the driver was transported to Anmed by EMS.

The fourth occupant was not injured, according to SCHP.

We will be updating with more details.