3 injured in early-morning Asheville shooting at Hillcrest Apartments

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Thursday morning.

At 4:20 a.m., police responded to Hillcrest Apartments for shots being fired on the property.

Officers arrived to find three victims suffering from non life-threatening wounds, according to Asheville Police.

One of the victims was transported to a hospital, where she was treated for wounds.

An initial investigation revealed that multiple shooters opened fire on a group of victims standing near parked vehicles and an apartment building, police said.

One vehicle and one apartment were struck by gunfire as well.

Detectives are working to identify the persons responsible.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are encouraged to call 828-252-1110.