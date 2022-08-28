CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office learned that two other victims were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles for their injuries.

Deputies said a man had gunshot wounds to his arm and stomach and a woman had cuts on her hand from crawling through glass to get to safety.

All victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators received information that the suspect or suspects may have fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle with a Georgia license.

Deputies said there is no threat to the community and more information will be released at a later time as they continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Investigator Ward at (864) 489-4722 ext. 119 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) 274-6372.