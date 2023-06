GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after three people were shot at a Greenville club.

The Greenville Police Department said the shooting occurred at Club Reign located at 730 South Pleasantburg Drive.

A suspect has been apprehended according to officers.

Police said all three victims were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.