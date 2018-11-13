News

3 killed at NC home after argument, 4th seriously hurt

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 07:30 AM EST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 12:34 PM EST

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say an argument at a North Carolina home led to a shooting that left three people dead and a fourth wounded.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said three people were pronounced dead at the scene and one was hospitalized in serious condition.

The suspect fled in a victim's pickup truck before deputies arrived Monday night, but he was arrested early Tuesday.

Forty-year-old Armando Martinez is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and stealing the truck.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the shooting was sparked by a verbal altercation and the victims were Martinez' relatives or close friends.

Martinez was being held without bond. A sheriff's staff member didn't immediately respond to an email asking if he has an attorney.

