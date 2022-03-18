MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three men were charged following a drug raid in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, detectives executed a search warrant on a house in Marion on March 11.

During the search, detectives seized numerous firearms, approximately one and a half pounds of methamphetamine and a large amount of money.

Deputies charged Archie Wayne Russell, 54, of Marion, with felonious trafficking in methamphetamine, felonious maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Larry Jay Hawkins, 49, of Asheville, was charged with felonious trafficking in methamphetamine, felonious maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance and felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies also charged Tyler Perry Laughter, 26, of Asheville, with felonious possession of firearm by a convicted felon

All three men are being held at the McDowell County Detention Center. Russell is being held on $451,000 bond. Hawkins is being held on $450,000. Laughter is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, DEA, ATF and officers with the Marion Police Department assisted in the investigation.