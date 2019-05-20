3 men in custody following 2 armed robberies at stores in N.C.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested Monday in connection to two armed robberies at wireless stores.

Buncombe County deputies said one of the robberies happened Sunday afternoon at an AT&T store.

Hendersonville Police said the other robbery happened Monday at about 9:30 a.m. at the Verizon Wireless store located at 1602 Four Seasons Blvd.

Police said no one was injured during the Verizon Wireless robbery.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kristoff Michael Hunter, 23, and Shyleek Vyshonne Davidson, 19, were both charged with second degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon. They each received secured bonds of $250,000.

Okoye Unique Porter, 25, has been charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon. Porter also had a S.C. Governor’s warrant. He received a secured bond of $180,000.

In Hendersonville Verizon Wireless robbery, police charged Hunter, Davidson and Porter each with three counts of robber with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and four counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Hunter, Davidson and Porter rpeortedly robbed the Verizon store while armed with handguns and then left the scene.

The trio were later located and arrested in Buncombe County.