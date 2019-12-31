3 new arrests in deadly shooting of Spartanburg teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators said three juveniles have been arrested for their role in the shooting death of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this month.

We reported earlier that deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Mansion Circle in Piedmont at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim — Kerolos Mina Zaky, of Spartanburg — shot to death inside of a vehicle.

Jamazzeo Dequan Glover, 18, and Braelon Jasper Brown, were arrested by deputies.

Glover was charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Brown was charged with murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Tuesday, investigators said three males — a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old — were arrested and each charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

According to the release, all three suspects were taken to the Greenville County Juvenile Detention facility, where they await their court proceedings.

Sheriff’s Office investigators believe the motive of the shooting was robbery and said they believe they have all of the responsible people in custody.