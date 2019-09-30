3 of 4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in NC

CARY, N.C. (AP) – Three of four inmates who authorities say overpowered two female corrections officers and escaped from an Ohio county jail have been caught in North Carolina.

A release from Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in Ohio says the three men – Brynn K. Martin, Christopher M. Clemente and Troy R. McDaniel Jr. – were taken into custody in Cary, North Carolina, around 2 a.m. Monday. That’s a little over a day after the men escaped the Gallipolis (gal-uh-puh-LEES’) jail Sunday.

Lawrence Lee III

The fourth inmate, Lawrence R. Lee III, is believed to have accompanied the other three, but fled from authorities at the time of the arrests.

A Cary police release says the three men were “captured without incident” and are awaiting extradition to Ohio.

Cary is around 370 miles (595 kilometers) southeast of Gallipolis.

