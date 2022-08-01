DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials said three deputies were shot Monday morning around 11 a.m. while delivering paperwork.

The scene has remained active as of 1:35 p.m. with the suspect still inside the residence, Joel Gillie, Wayne County’s public affairs director said. The scene is in the 2500 block of Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley.

The deputies had been sent to the home to serve involuntary commitment papers when the suspect opened fire.

Gillie said one deputy is being treated at Wayne UNC Hospital in Goldsboro while the other two were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

No further information on the officers’ conditions or suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.