3 people facing charges following shooting in Clemson, police say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been charged after one person was shot in the leg early Monday morning in Clemson.

Clemson City Police responded at about 6 a.m. to the Clemson Motel on Old Greenville Highway for reports of gunfire.

One person was shot in the leg and taken by EMS to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers said the suspects left the scene before officers arrived, but they were located in the Townville area of Anderson County.

Gemonte Lewis Gibson, 25, of Seneca, Jenny Lynn Rich, 48, and Audrina Marie Rich, 27, of Townville, were arrested and taken to the Clemson City Jail.

Gibson has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and bringing contraband into a jail.

Jenny Rich and Audrina Rich were each charged with accessory to a felony.

Police believe a domestic situation lead to the shooting. There does not seem to be any threats to the public.