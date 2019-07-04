3 sent to hospital, as many as 12 injured after lightning strike in Georgetown Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Lightning generic_1560164325522.jpg.jpg

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WSPA) – Our CBS affiliate WCSC in Charleston is reporting that emergency crews have responded to call about a lightning strike that has reportedly sent three people to an area hospital, as well as injured as many as a dozen people.

According WCSC, the National Weather Service confirmed the lightning strike happened near a river in the area of Lawshe Plantation off of Indian Hut Road.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries of the three people taken to the hospital.

WCSC said the National Weather Service reported as many as four people who were unresponsive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store