3 sent to hospital, as many as 12 injured after lightning strike in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WSPA) – Our CBS affiliate WCSC in Charleston is reporting that emergency crews have responded to call about a lightning strike that has reportedly sent three people to an area hospital, as well as injured as many as a dozen people.

According WCSC, the National Weather Service confirmed the lightning strike happened near a river in the area of Lawshe Plantation off of Indian Hut Road.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries of the three people taken to the hospital.

WCSC said the National Weather Service reported as many as four people who were unresponsive.