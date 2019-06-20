3 sought for multiple burglaries in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in locating three men who are suspects in multiple burglaries in the county.

Sheriff’s Office officials and the Greenville Police Department announced in April that they would be collaborating on investigations involving several burglaries.

On Thursday, sheriff’s office investigators have identified and obtained warrants on three suspects in relation to burglaries that happened between April and June.

According to the release, investigators obtained warrants on Aaron Hill, 28, Travis Fair, 29, and Scottie Parham, 26 in connection to two burglaries on April 24 at the Upstate Laundromat and Papa John’s Pizza.

Investigators have also determined that Fair and Hill are responsible for the following burglaries:

May 6th: La Unica – 5010 Wade Hampton Blvd.

May 9th: Sr. Salsa – 1616 Woodruff Rd.

May 10th: Mr. Salsa – Wade Hampton Blvd.

May 10th: Cherrydale Dental – 105 State Park Rd.

June 11th: Yellow Ginger Asian Kitchen – 2100 Poinsett Hwy

June 12th: Domino’s Pizza – 616 Poinsett Hwy

June 12: Tony’s Pizza – Augusta Rd.

June 12th: Moonville Liquor/Spirits – Augusta Rd.

June 12th: Hong Kong China – Augusta Rd.

According to the release, investigators learned that during the burglaries the suspects got inside the businesses by using a pry bar on the back doors and searched for money in store safe and cash registers.

The suspects reportedly stole between $15,000 and $20,000 from all of the businesses combined.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Hoover at 864-404-7300 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.