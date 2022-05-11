GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Greenville County.

We previously reported that Tommy Lane Smith, Jr., 48, was found dead inside of his vehicle with at least one gunshot wound on Gordon Street Tuesday afternoon.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Spartanburg County deputies, arrested Tijerrius Harris, 18, along with two male juveniles, both 16, after they were located at a motel in Spartanburg County shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

While on the scene, investigators found two guns.

Investigators believe Smith Jr. was shot after confronting the teenagers regarding a potential theft.

Harris was charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. He is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

One of the juveniles was charged with murder and criminal conspiracy and the other juvenile was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

They are currently being held in the Department of Juvenile Justice.