3 teens arrested following series of armed robberies in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said three teenagers were arrested Thursday night following four separate armed robberies in the county since Dec. 23.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the first of the four armed robberies happened on Dec. 23 at around 11:30 p.m. on Short Leaf Court in Greenwood.

During the incident, a delivery driver from a local restaurant was robbed at gunpoint by four suspects who left the scene. The suspect reportedly stole food, cash, and personal property that belonged to the driver.

On Dec. 24, the sheriff’s office received a report at around 11 p.m. about another armed robbery by four suspects, who all matched the dame description.

The robbery occurred at the same location, but involved a different delivery driver from another local restaurant.

Again, the suspects took food, cash and personal property from the driver.

According to the release, a Bloodhound Tracking Team was called to the scene and a search for the suspects was unsuccessful.

Investigators also responded to the gather evidence and to investigate.

On Jan. 2 at around 12:55 a.m., the sheriff’s office received another report of an armed robbery by four suspects matching the same description.

The robbery happened at West Brook Apartments, which is near where the other two robberies occurred. The suspects took the same items — food, cash and personal items — from the driver and the Bloodhound Tracking Team was called to the scene to investigate. They were unsuccessful.

On that same day, at around 11:25 p.m., another robbery occurred at West Brook Apartments, and the suspects then left the scene. Again, the suspects took food, cash and personal property from the driver.

According to the release, deputies were able to capture one of the suspects near the scene, who was still in possession of some of the stolen property.

The investigation led to a nearby apartment, where they found two other suspects who were allegedly involved in the armed robberies, as well as evidence connecting them to the incidents.

All three suspects were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and sheriff’s office officials said more charges and arrests are pending the outcome of the investigation.