3 Upstate schools, Greer PD to participate in SC Student Pledge Against Gun Violence

(WSPA) – Three Upstate schools, as well as area law enforcement, will be participating in South Carolina’s 18th annual Student Pledge Against Gun Violence event today.

According to a news release, Greer High School in Greenville County and Limestone Central and Northwest elementary schools in Cherokee County, will take part in the pledge, as the United States Attorney’s Office and local, state and federal law enforcement visit schools across the state Wednesday.

“With a focus on keeping schools and communities safe, students in middle school and high school are signing a voluntary pledge promising that they will never take a gun to school, will never resolve a dispute with a gun, and will use their influence to prevent friends from using guns to resolve disputes. Elementary school children are pledging that if they see a gun they will not touch it, they will tell a teacher or a trusted adult, and they will assume that any gun they see might be loaded,” from the U.S. Attoney’s Office release.

According to the release, the Student Pledge Against Gun Violence is a national program that “provides a means for beginning the conversation with young people about gun violence and encourages important conversation among students about gun safety and respectful ways to resolve disputes.”

The participating law enforcement agencies across the state include:

Beaufort Police Department

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Columbia Police Department

Florence County Sheriff’s Department

Greer Police Department

Hampton County Sheriff’s Office

Hardeeville Police Department

Marion County Sheriff’s Department

Myrtle Beach Police Department

Richland County Sheriff’s Office

Summerville Police Department

