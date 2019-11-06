3 Woodmont M.S. students suspended for writing lists threatening students, staff at school

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools said three students were suspended after administrators at Woodmont Middle School were notified of two lists threatening students and staff members last week.

According to a school system news release, after learning of the lists, they called law enforcement immediately.

Greenville County School spokesperson Beth Brotherton said three students, who are accused of authoring one or both of the lists, are suspended, are recommended for an expulsion hearing and are facing student threats charges from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Administrators also called the parents of the students were named on the lists, and also sent a message to parents school-wide on Friday.