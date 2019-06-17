3-year-old boy drowns in neighbor’s pool in Stephens Co.

STEPHENS COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Stephens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a 3-year-old boy, who briefly went missing Saturday night, died from drowning in a neighbor’s pool.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, grandparents of the child started looking for him and found the boy’s bicycle in the neighbor’s yard. They then walked around the house and found him laying in the pool.

Sheriff’s Office officials said 911 had been called and when first responders got on-scene, they took the child and started performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

According to the release, medical personnel at Stephens County Hospital worked to revive the child, were but unsuccessful.

Sheriff Richard Shirley said the father of 3-year-old was serving in the military and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas at the time of the incident.

Stephens County deputies went to Atlanta International Airport on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. to pick up the boy’s father and a military Chaplin.

According to the release, the child had reportedly been playing in the yard and was supposed to be inside the home, when the mother, uncle and grandfather discovered he was missing.

Family members found the boy in the pool approximately 10 minutes after he went missing.

Sheriff’s Office officials said there were no signs of foul play.