3-year-old Florida boy embraced by classmates after surviving Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – A 3-year-old Florida boy received a warm welcome back from his classmates after he rode out deadly Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas!

Makai Simmons had his first day back at school Monday in Pembroke Pines. He missed a week of school while he and his mom were stuck in the Bahamas.

“The love he received from his friends as soon as he walked into class was so touching.”

After waiting 13 hours in line– Capron and Makai were able to get on a cruise ship back to the U.S.

As soon as he walked into his classroom, his classmates jumped up and began hugging him, telling him that they missed him.

The video has been viewed over 13,000 times on Instagram.