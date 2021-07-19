300 South Carolina Air National Guard members return home from Saudi Arabia

Friends and family of U.S. Air Force personnel recently deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, gather to celebrate their return home July 18, 2021 to the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. “Swamp Fox” Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing were deployed to PSAB for the past three months to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jim St.Clair, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. (WBTW) — About 300 members of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing have returned home after being deployed to Saudia Arabia for three months, the military said.

While deployed to the Prince Sultan Air Base, the 169th Fighter Wing’s “Swamp Foxes” were attached to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and supported U.S. Central Command by boosting defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region.

The South Carolina Air National Guard also simultaneously supported three major operations including Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Spartan Shield, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. This was the SCANG’s largest deployment since the summer of 2018 when units supported an Air Expeditionary Force rotation to Kuwait.

“Since Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and that fateful day of September 11, 2001, Airmen of the SCANG and the 169th Fighter Wing have regularly deployed and taken the fight to terrorist that threaten the safety and security of the entire world while simultaneously providing 24/7 homeland defense security,” U.S. Air Force Col. Akshai Gandhi, 169th Fighter Wing commander said in a news release. “This deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia demonstrated the United States’ resolve to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region.

“We ask much of our Swamp Fox Team, their families, employers, and communities and I am truly humbled by their sustained support. Their sacrifices enable us to vigilantly ensure the sovereignty of our great country.”