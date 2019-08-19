$300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A $300,000 winning lottery ticket was sold Saturday in Cherokee County!

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at State Line Grocery on Cliffside Highway in Gaffney.

If you purchased a ticket from this store, check your numbers! The winner will have 180 days to claim the money.

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers for August 17 were 3, 4, 15 ,17 and 33. The Power-Up was 3.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning the $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are one in 1,606,214.

Click for more information about claiming prizes.

