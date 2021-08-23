$300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Duncan

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A grocery shopper in Duncan is $300,000 richer. A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at the Ingles on E. Main St. in Duncan, according to SC Education Lottery.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, Aug. 20, for a prize of $300,000. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Friday, August 20

19 – 22 – 25 – 30 – 38   Power-Up: 3

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit the lottery website here.  

More than 5,300 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $300,000 in Friday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.  More than 3,800 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed. The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

