30th anniversary of the first episode of ‘The Simpsons’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – It’s been 30 years since the first episode of “The Simpsons” aired.

Does that make you feel old?

“Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” aired Dec. 17, 1989.

The Christmas-themed episode is still one of the show’s most popular.

The series has won three Emmy’s and has been a major selling point for the Disney Plus streaming service this year.

With more than 670 episodes, the show broke a record for the most scripted prime-time series.

Fun fast, the concept for the “Simpsons” was created in 1987 on “The Tracey Ullman Show.”

The animated series isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, as it’s been renewed through 2021.