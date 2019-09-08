32-mile unified trail system in Spartanburg to be named ‘The Dan’

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Community leaders announced plans to combine several disconnected Spartanburg trails into one unified system called The Daniel Morgan Trail System.

The system – called The Dan, for short – will eventually consist of 32 miles of trails for bicycles and pedestrians around Spartanburg.

Partners for Active Living made the announcement Thursday at FR8yard in downtown Spartanburg.

At that event, organizers announced a $1 million contribution to the system by the Mary Black Foundation.

Currently, the system consists of 11 miles of existing trails including the Mary Black Rail Trail, the Drayton Trails, the Wadsworth Trail, and the Cottonwood Trail.

“We at the Mary Black Foundation believe that parks and trails are an important part of a healthy and vibrant community,” said Mary Black Foundation CEO Molly Talbot-Metz. “Much progress has been made to date and we are excited about the next phase of work that will connect the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail to additional trails throughout Spartanburg.”

Current plans for 21 new miles of trail include:

A 1.2-mile trail along the Fairforest Creek and Vanderbilt Road scheduled to begin construction in October.

An extension of the Mary Black Rail Trail through downtown to Barnet Park is expected to begin construction in the next few weeks.

The Lower Drayton Trail will be extended under the Norfolk Southern trestle toward the old Spartanburg High School and Cottonwood Trail in early 2020.

A trail along Country Club Road from the Mary Black Rail Trail to Lawsons Fork Creek in Glendale scheduled to begin construction in 2021.

For more information on the trail, visit DanTrail.com.