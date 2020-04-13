32,000 individuals visited food bank amid coronavirus pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – When the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March, many local organizations stepped forward to help those in need.

Since the wrath of COVID-19 has swept through South Carolina, Harvest Hope’s emergency Food bank has fed around 32,000 individuals through their curbside pantry service.

For the past four weeks they have been hosting this curbside service for people to safely pick-up the food they need and it allows them to stay in their cars to avoid contact while volunteers load up the food for them.

“Our curbside distribution is on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. so anyone that needs help can come by and they stay in their car drive on through and volunteers will load their car,” Davids said.

All Harvest Hope Food Bank locations have a bus stop nearby so even those without a car can come by to get the items they need.

Taylor Davids, Development and Communications Specialist at Harvest Hope says this is something they will continue to do for as long as possible.

“We are going to serve people for as long as we can. These grants from Bank of America and these different organizations that are stepping up are us really a lifesaver for us,” Davids said.

From our last visit with Harvest Hope, Executive Director Barry Phillips at the Greenville location explained that during their first week their donations were decreasing while the amount of people that were in need of food drastically spiked.

According to Davids, since then many organizations have stepped up to help out including recent grant from Bank of American for $85,000 to help Harvest Hope in their mission to keep feeding people in our communities.

For more information about Harvest Hope please visit their website.