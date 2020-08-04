34th Annual Greenville Greek Food Festival will be drive-through style

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Greek Food Festival will be held as a drive-through event this year.

Organizers announced “Opa To Go!” will be held August 28-30. The drive-through will be set up on Elford Street, with the entrance from Townes Street.

“Our community is dedicated to continuing the tradition of coming together and sharing our culture with our visitors” said Harry Zolides. “The annual Greek Festival has become a Greenville tradition and has grown to be one of the largest outdoor events in the Upstate.”

The drive-through will offer three entree options: Athenian Chicken, Pastichio, or Moussaka. Gyros and homemade Greek pastries, including baklava, koulourakia and kourambiedes, will also be available.

The drive-through will be open on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ordering and pick-up will be available on-site only. No pre-orders will be accepted.

For more information about the event, click here.