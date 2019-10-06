34th annual International Festival held in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds enjoyed the 34th annual International Festival held at Barnett Park in Spartanburg on Saturday.

For 34 years the City of Spartanburg has been celebrating the diversity of its community.

“It’s amazing to be able to come together,” said Jenifer Mendez. “All the cultures together it’s amazing.”

“It’s very educational for the kid,” said Valera Postovan.

At the International Festival, people enjoyed music and food from around the globe.

Vendors also brought art to share their heritage with Sparkle City.

“What is so unique about this event is that all of the people here, we don’t bring them in from other communities. They are all people that live here right here in Spartanburg,” Mandy Merck, with the City of Spartanburg, said.

Mandy Merck says there was a record-setting number of vendors.

“Most of the people are not professional food vendors,” Merck said. “They’re people that just came out wanted to prepare their food for people to try.”

That makes it feel like home for many people who’ve to America from other countries.

The focus of the festival changes every year. This year was about celebrating Puerto Rican culture.

“We can’t wait until next year. I know it’s going to be fantastic,” said Terri Guiterrez.