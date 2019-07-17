35 of SC’s 46 counties in need of rain; most counties under drought status

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- The Department of Agriculture is closely monitoring farms in the state after SCDNR declared a drought status for most of South Carolina.

35 of the states 46 counties are currently under a drought status; a designation that could have an impact on farms in the state.

Many counties in the state have not received rainfall amounts local farms need for production

“Plants need about a minimum of an each a week of water just to keep up with evaporation because of high air temperatures,” explained Aaron Wood, the Assistant Commissioner of SCDA.

The low rainfall measurements have put majority of the state’s counties under a drought status.

Wood continued, “In the Summer our rainfall comes mostly through thunderstorms and that rainfall can be very spotty. “

And the uncertainty of those thunderstorms could jeopardize South Carolina farms.



John Fogle has been farming for more than 50 years just outside of the Midlands. Fogle says conditions right now in the state are manageable, but he has seen firsthand the impact of extreme drought.

Fogle recalled a severe drought from 7-8 years ago. “We had a severe drought. Our hay crop was probably a quarter of what it should have been. We had to sell animals.”

For the majority of farms in the state, rain is the only way to water the land. Only 4% of the state’s farms are irrigated. Most farmers depend on Mother Nature to water the land.



“If we had our way we would ask for rain showers to come at night and the sun during the day and we’d ask for a rain shower each week. It doesn’t work that way. Drought is something all of us have to live with,” said Fogle.

The state has about 25,000 farms spread over 4,000,000 acres of land.

Because 6 to 14 inches of rain has fallen along the coast in the last 30 days several counties have been taken off the drought status list including Georgetown, Berkeley, and Charleston counties.

Oconee, Pickens and Anderson counties have seen normal rainfall amounts.