350 people charged during North Carolina alcohol enforcement operation

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Authorities in North Carolina charged 350 people on nearly 800 offenses during a statewide alcohol crackdown over the weekend, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Alcohol Law Enforcement, State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement partnered together in an attempt to increase roadway safety around ABC-licensed businesses due to an increase in alcohol-related crashes and underage fatalities.

Authorities said they executed eight search warrants and seized various types of controlled substances and 13 firearms.

Of the 798 charges, authorities said 64 were felonies, 101 were alcoholic beverage-related, 182 were drug-related and 292 were motor vehicle charges.

Ten impaired drivers were taken off the road.

“Our combined missions focused on saving lives and protecting property make our state a safer place for all to live, work and thrive in,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.

12 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state law, officials said. The violations could result in fines, suspensions, or revocations of ABC permits.

