35th Annual Walk in the Park honoring fallen first responders happening tonight in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County law enforcements and first responders will be taking part in the 35th Annual Walk in the Park, honoring fallen first responders.

The event will be held at Chris Taylor Park in Anderson at 6 p.m.

The following officers will be honored during the event:

Robert Maxwell, sheriff – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1797

Arthur Hughes – Honea Path Police Department – 1920

William Gibson – Anderson City Police Department – 1924

James R. Wilson – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1926

Luther A. Martin – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1928

Willis Ed Sanders, Sr. – Anderson City Police Department – 1947

William L. Acker – Anderson City Police Department – 1956

James Tillotson – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office -1957

Levis T. Sexton – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1965

Earl Dean Compton – Iva Police Department – 1967

A.C. Campbell – SC Wildlife Department – 1969

Berry Creamer – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1972

Edgar Cooley – Honea Path Police Department – 1973

Charles G. Sheppard – Anderson City Police Department – 1975

Chris Taylor – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1992

Randall Hester – South Carolina Highway Patrol – 1994

James Alex Burdette – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 2005

Devin Pressley Hodges – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 2017

Ethan Kaskin – Anderson City Police Department – 2020

The following firefighters will be honored during the event: