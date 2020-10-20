35th Annual Walk in the Park honoring fallen first responders happening tonight in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County law enforcements and first responders will be taking part in the 35th Annual Walk in the Park, honoring fallen first responders.

The event will be held at Chris Taylor Park in Anderson at 6 p.m.

The following officers will be honored during the event:

  • Robert Maxwell, sheriff – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1797
  • Arthur Hughes – Honea Path Police Department – 1920
  • William Gibson – Anderson City Police Department – 1924
  • James R. Wilson – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1926
  • Luther A. Martin – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1928
  • Willis Ed Sanders, Sr. – Anderson City Police Department – 1947
  • William L. Acker – Anderson City Police Department – 1956
  • James Tillotson – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office -1957
  • Levis T. Sexton – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1965
  • Earl Dean Compton – Iva Police Department – 1967
  • A.C. Campbell – SC Wildlife Department – 1969
  • Berry Creamer – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1972
  • Edgar Cooley – Honea Path Police Department – 1973
  • Charles G. Sheppard – Anderson City Police Department – 1975
  • Chris Taylor – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 1992
  • Randall Hester – South Carolina Highway Patrol – 1994
  • James Alex Burdette – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 2005
  • Devin Pressley Hodges – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office – 2017
  • Ethan Kaskin – Anderson City Police Department – 2020

The following firefighters will be honored during the event:

  • William E. Campbell – Anderson City Fire Department – 1913
  • Robert Dodd, Jr. – Anderson City Fire Department – 1913
  • J. Thomas Davis – Anderson City Fire Department – 1934
  • Luther Scott – Williamston Fire Department – 1978
  • Malcolm McClellan – Ebenezer Fire Department – 1986
  • William N. Jones, Jr. – Iva Fire Department – 1992
  • Allen Tripp, Sr. – Three & Twenty Fire Department – 1995
  • Robert Earl Crouch – Double Springs Fire Department – 1995
  • Timmy R. Dawson – Center Rock Fire Department – 1999
  • Michael Martin – Ebenezer Fire Department – 2004
  • David Crenshaw – Pendleton Fire Department – 2012
  • Kenneth M. Stanton, Sr. – Sandy Springs Fire Department – 2015

