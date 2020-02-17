360 view of storm damage in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – We are in week two of clean up efforts after a powerful storm swept through Spartanburg.

Today work crews took to the hardest hit areas to repair damage, pick up debris, and gather the fallen trees.

Hezekiah Robinson, a church member from Living Water Ministries, told 7 News that the damage for him is personal.

“It’s personal. I’ve been here for about 10 years, 10 or 12 years, so I just come by I always ride through and just look to make sure every thing is everything,” said Robinson.

Robinson said they plan to tear down the building completely and they are in the process of searching for a new building to hold church service.

“We’ve been to two different locations and now we’re looking at a third location but hopefully with some more longevity with it, ” said Robinson.

Mr.Robinson and many others including The Red Cross are out in full force to repair the damage.

The Crown Pointe Apartments on Powell Mills Road were completely torn apart.

The buildings were covered in bright blue tarps with boarded windows which were ripped apart by the heavy winds during the storm.

The damage is still massive but today crews were out trying to piece together what is left.

To donate to victims of the storm please call our 7 News United Way phone bank at 888-888-7556.