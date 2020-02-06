1  of  10
37 people arrested in meth drug operation in Anderson Co.

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 37 people in a major methamphetamine drug operation, and several of the suspects have been arrested more than once.

Several people have been identified as major meth distributors. Deputies busted the drug ring by investigating drug purchases, surveillance, search warrants, and traffic stops conducted in the Anderson area. Deputies have bee investigating over the past few months.

During this ongoing investigation, a total of 28,789.4 grams (63.47 lbs.) of methamphetamine have been siezed in the operation named “Twice the Ice”.

According to a release, this group was responsible for a large portion of the methamphetamine seized during 2019 by the Special Investigation Division.

While nearly 64 pounds of methamphetamine that was seized, 25 firearms were also taken from the individuals arrested during this investigation.

This is an ongoing operation and deputies expect to arrest several more involved in the drug ring.

