GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville is excited for the community of Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral to celebrate the 37th Annual Greenville Greek Festival.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

While at the festival, you can try authentic Greek food and pastries offered through both drive-thru and onsite dining.

Order from the comfort and safety of your car or visit us in person and enjoy your meal outside or inside where seating is limited.

Organizers are looking forward to encouraging visitors to visit the new “Plaka” which features the Taverna and vendors in the lower parking lot.

Along with food, the Dance Troupe will be performing traditional Greek dances at various times throughout the festival.

Church Tours and an Iconography exhibit will also be offered.

Admission is $3 with all admission proceeds benefitting Just Say Something, a community-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Greenville. Their mission is to help youth, parents and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about risky behavior, tobacco, drugs, and alcohol.