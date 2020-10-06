37th annual National Night Out happening tonight in Spartanburg

Map showing communities participating in National Night Out in Spartanburg – Courtesy of Spartanburg Police Department

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said the City of Spartanburg will celebrate the 37th annual National Night Out tonight.

According to a news release, the police department, fire department, Community Services and the Parks and Recreation Department have mobilized 12 neighborhoods to take part in National Night Out.

“Mayor Junie White, City Council members, police officers, firefighters, and the City of Spartanburg staff will cruise through all neighborhoods this evening,” according to the release.

The kick off for National Night Out will be at 5 p.m.

“National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness in our communities,” according to the release. “The National Night Out event generates support and participation of citizens, which strengthens neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships.”

“Each year the Spartanburg Police Department encourages significant participation from neighborhoods and community leaders. Because of COVID 19, the normal activities such as cookouts, block parties, and social gatherings are discouraged. This year we are asking to citizens stay home, sit on porches and turn on porch lights,” according to the release.

The “Lights on at Home” celebrations — meaning celebrations from windows, doorways, balconies, porches and yard — will be observed in the following communities listed on the map: