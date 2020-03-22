38 positive for coronavirus in NYC jails, including Rikers

Skip to content
Previous Alert
1
of
/
80
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer
1
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Anderson County DSN Board ADP
2
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Apalache Baptist Church
3
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Bethel Baptist Church - Campobello
4
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Greer
5
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg
6
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Brevard First United Methodist Church
7
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC
8
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Brookwood Preschool Academy
9
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Center Point Baptist Church
10
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
City View First Baptist Church
11
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Clemson Episcopal Day School
12
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church
13
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church
14
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors
15
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff
16
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton
17
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Dependent Baptist Church
18
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC
19
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Enoree Fork Baptist Church
20
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Fairforest Baptist Church-Fairforest
21
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Fairforest Church of God
22
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC
23
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg
24
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church - Arcadia
25
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Campobello
26
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Fairforest
27
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville
28
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Five Forks Baptist Church
29
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville
30
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo
31
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC
32
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Friendship Baptist Church-Greenville
33
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale
34
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Gramling United Methodist Church
35
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Green Creek First Baptist Church
36
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg
37
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Hillside Baptist Church-Fountain Inn
38
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Immanuel Lutheran Church
39
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC
40
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Inman First Free Will Baptist Church
41
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Inman United Methodist Church
42
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
43
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
King David Baptist Church
44
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Laurel Hill Baptist Church - Waterloo
45
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC
46
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Majority Baptist Church
47
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Mills Chapel Baptist Church
48
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman
49
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg
50
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Mt. Zion CME Church-Cross Anchor,SC
51
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
New Faith Baptist Church - Lyman,SC
52
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson
53
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
New Prospect Baptist - Inman
54
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Orchard Street Baptist Church
55
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC)
56
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pickens Presbyterian Church
57
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens
58
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church - Greer, SC
59
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC
60
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Powell Presbyterian Church
61
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Providence Baptist Church - Gaffney,SC
62
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Salem Missionary Baptist Church
63
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Sandy Springs Baptist Church
64
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Set Free Christian Fellowship
65
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Southern Eye Associates
66
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Southside Baptist Church of Gaffney
67
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program
68
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Springfield Baptist Church
69
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC
70
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
71
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Trinity Lutheran Church - Greenville
72
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC
73
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Una First Free Will Baptist Church
74
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Union Baptist Church
75
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
White Hall Independent Methodist Church
76
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
WNC Edutech
77
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Wyatts Chapel Baptist Church-Buffalo,SC
78
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester
79
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Zoar United Methodist Church
80
of
/
80