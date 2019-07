SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – One person had died after a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County on Sunday.

The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. on Kilgore Bridge Rd near SC 146, according to troopers.

The driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Kilgore Bridge Rd. when they went off the right side of the road and down an embankment into trees.

The coroner identified the victim as Travis Dujuan Riser, 38, of Roebuck.

Riser was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.