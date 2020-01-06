39 dogs removed from possible ‘puppy mill’ in Greenville Co., investigation underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said an animal cruelty investigation is underway after animal control officers removed 39 dogs from a property in the county Monday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, animal control officers were called to a property in the 1100 block of Dunklin Bridge Road in regard to a possible “puppy mill,” where dogs were allegedly caged and used for breeding.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the dogs varied in breed and were “significantly malnourished and not being properly cared for.”

Investigators arrived on-scene and found the 39 dogs. Two of the dogs were reportedly found dead at the scene.

Animal control officers then removed the 39 dogs from the property.

No arrests have been made at this time, but an investigation is ongoing at this time.