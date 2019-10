SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Hundreds of Duke Energy customers are without power in Spartanburg County.

A spokesman for the company said about 3,900 customers were affected by the outage as of Tuesday morning.

The outage was caused by a transmission system issue. Crews were investigating the cause as of 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Duke Energy’s website shows outages in the Converse community and surrounding area.

Power is expected to be restored by 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Duke Energy.