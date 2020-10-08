39th annual fall for Greenville will be held virtually October 9-11

Greenville SC (WSPA) – The fall for Greenville Street festival will be held virtually October 9-11.

The street festival is one of the largest in the Southeast and is in its 39th year organizers for fall for Greenville said on Thursday.

The Virtual Experience also includes cooking demonstrations presented by US Foods. Viewers can learn new recipes and techniques as chefs from US Foods, Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream and Table 301 Catering & Kitchen create some of their favorite dishes. A full schedule of virtual offeringsfor the festival weekend is listed below:

o Friday, October 9

§ Chef Bevins with US Foods Culinary Demonstration – 6p.m.

§ My Girl My Whiskey & Me – 7 p.m.

§ Nikki Lane – 8 p.m.

o Saturday, October 10

§ Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream ”How to Make Fudge” Demonstration – Noon

KW Beverage Virtual Happy Hour featuring Brewery 85, Catawba Brewing, Bold Rock Cidery, New Belgium Brewing, Steel Hands Brewing, Wicked Weed and Palmetto Brewing – 4 p.m.

§ Chef Martin with US Foods BBQ Demonstration – 5 p.m.

§ Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues – 6 p.m.

§ Q&A with Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues – 7:30 p.m.

o Sunday, October 11

§ In the Kitchen with Chef Freidank from Table 301 Catering & Kitchen – 11 a.m.

§ Greenville Jazz Collective – Noon

§ Chef Leamons with US Foods, “Fall for Favorites” Culinary Demonstration – 4 p.m.

§ Sharon Jones Tribute Band - 5 p.m.