3R Inc. looking for workers to assist in recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A local company has been doing its part to help in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian.

3R Incorporated said it has been looking for workers to help with relief in parts of South Carolina and Florida. They may even help in the Bahamas.

“We’re looking for qualified candidates to go down and help us. And it can be skilled labor all the way up to small equipment operators and some experiences necessary in the environmental field which would be logistics for FEMA responses and also getting critical infrastructure back up in the areas most effected by these particular storms,” 3R Inc. Environmental Manager Cody Pucetas said.

The workers would need to be able to do handle small equipment, basic labor and do repair work.

“We’re looking for a couple hundred people,” Pucetas said.

Anyone who is interested in applying should visit their website by clicking here.