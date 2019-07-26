4 accused of attempted murder after teen shot on Marlette Ave. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office violent crimes investigators arrested four people on a charge of attempted murder following the shooting of a juvenile earlier this week on Marlette Avenue.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators arrested Chizon Ghyrell Walker Richardson, George Albert Waters, Jr., Takyus Khalil Cartez Hawes and Shyheim Ne’tron Suber, all of Spartanburg.

We reported on Wednesday that Sheriff Chuck Wright said a juvenile was shot at about 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Marlette Avenue.

Wright said two men in a small white car were seen driving away from the scene.

The victim, identified as Mauricio Calderon, 15, was taken to the ICU at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System following the shooting, where he remains on life support.

7News spoke to Calderon’s mother, who told us she is holding out hope that he will pull through.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a possible motive for the incident may have been relate to an attempted robbery or after the sale of a cell phone, but that has not yet been determined.

Two of the suspects admitted to being at the scene when the shooting occurred.

According to the release, an investigation into the incident remains active and more arrests are possible.

“It is our understanding that the victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital,” sheriff’s office officials said.

During a bond hearing Friday, Richardson, Waters, Hawes and Suber were all denied bond and ordered to not talk to the victim’s family or other suspects.

On Friday in court, the solicitor’s office said they believe the shooter is a 15-year-old. It is unclear if that person has been arrested.