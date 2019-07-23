4 adults, 7 kids being helped by Red Cross after house fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

According to Hill Top Fire Department officials, firefighters responded to the home, located near the corner of Pierpoint Avenue and West Centennial Street, at around 8:15 a.m.

The fire was reportedly caused by a pot left on the stove in the kitchen of the home.

No injuries were reported.

American Red Cross volunteers are currently assisting the family — four adults and seven kids — with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.